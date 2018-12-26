Letter: Trash-strewn streets sully Buffalo’s image

Buffalo is going through a great renaissance. There is much to be proud of. However, there is one issue that is distressing. While Buffalo is known as the City of Good Neighbors it can also be said that Buffalo is becoming the Litter Capitol.

Drive around the main and residential city streets and one will notice the abundance of litter on streets, sidewalks and lawns. One will notice that there are trash cans on main city streets but they are often overflowing and don’t seem to be picked up. There appears to be one street cleaner which is seen sporadically. Prime streets such as Elmwood, Hertel Ave, Allen are filled with empty cups, plastics bags, bottles, used food containers, etc.

Streets elsewhere are even worse, drive down Broadway, Fillmore, Genesee for example. Obviously, the Public needs to be educated on their responsibilities of not to litter. The city needs to do their part and keep the streets and public lawns clean. The city also needs to hold business and property owners accountable to keep their properties free of litter or fine them where applicable.

All the good things being done are tarnished by the dirtiness of the city. I have had many out of town guests comment on how dirty the Buffalo streets are. It is time to clean up our act. Drive through Kenmore, Williamsville or Amherst, you will not see trash-strewn streets like in Buffalo.

Michael Schmidt

Buffalo