Letter: Threats to Israel’s safety must be contained; stopped

In 2006 the Second Lebanon War between Lebanon’s Hezbollah and Israel was ended by the United Nation’s Security Council Resolution 1701. It required Lebanon to disarm all domestic terrorist groups and insure that there were no arms or military assets threatening Israel in southern Lebanon. The U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) was tasked with insuring compliance.

However, since then Hezbollah and Lebanon have grossly violated these requirements. Hezbollah, with the aid of Iran, has positioned over 100,000 missiles threatening Israel in southern Lebanon. The Lebanese Army, trained and funded by the United States, has looked the other way. Now UNIFIL has confirmed Israeli allegations that Hezbollah has dug attack tunnels from Lebanon into Israel.

It is long past time for the end of the Hezbollah threat to Israel. UNIFIL and the Lebanese Army should enforce U.N. Resolution 1701. American funding and training of the Lebanese Army should be contingent on Lebanon taking effective actions to rein in the Iranian supported Hezbollah threat to Israel, which does not occupy a single square inch of Lebanese territory. Peace in the Middle East cannot be achieved via constant, purposeless threats directed at Israel.

Daniel H. Trigoboff, Ph.D.

Williamsville