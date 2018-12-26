Letter: Reed should use facts in crafting welfare bills

In a Dec. 13 letter to the editor, Congressmen Tom Reed stated his goal in welfare assistance was to help people rise above poverty and thus not need welfare. There are numerous economic studies to assist Reed in helping welfare recipients achieve this goal.

Studies by Banerjee, Hanna, Kreindler, and Olsen 2015; by Miller and Wherry 2015; by Blattman, Fiala, and Martinez 2014 among others show that providing child care, health care and transportation help people rise above poverty. What the studies also show is requiring people to work to receive welfare does not work long term (five years).

Hopefully Reed will work to write laws based on knowledge and facts and not on myths and ideology. Thank you.

William Fine

Brockport