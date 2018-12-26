Letter: Photos capture beauty amid turbulent times

Time and time again, while reading The News at the breakfast table, I’ve shown my husband a beautiful photo taken by one of your very talented photographers, saying “Look at this!”

The pictures of children are especially endearing to us, but the page showing our zoo animals in their snowy environment was so enjoyable and heartwarming (especially the otter nuzzling his snowman pal) that I put it on my refrigerator door so my grandchildren could enjoy it also.

In these difficult and sometimes hateful times, with even some stories too upsetting to read in its entirety, it’s nice to see beauty, innocence, and happiness.

Valerie Betts

Lake View