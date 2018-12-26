Letter: Our leaders must return the nation to normalcy

It’s getting to where I don’t enjoy watching the news anymore because all we hear is alleged liars calling others liars, so how can we tell who is telling the truth?

I’m not sure how many investigations are being conducted, what the cost of them is being passed on to us, but they don’t seem to care about these costs because they aren’t the ones footing the bill. I think the public is getting tired of hearing this day in and day out.

Hoping for an end, because it’s really gotten out of hand. Let’s get back to normal if possible.

John B. Guzzi

Cheektowaga