LESNIOWSKI - Thomas A. December 23, 2018; devoted husband of Theresa (Kovac) Lesniowski; loving father of Amy (Martin) Wortham, Tomie and Jonathan (Valerie) Lesniowski; dear grandfather of Amanda (Clayton), Adam, Delia, Lily and Aiden; dear brother of late Eugene (Lorraine) Lesniowski; brother-in-law of Paul Kovac; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral Services at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2085 Union Rd., West Seneca, Saturday at 11 AM. Mr. Lesniowski was a US Army Veteran and a member of the Harvey D. Morin VFW Post 2940. Visitation Friday 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Online condolences at www.buszkafuneralhome.com