KUBICKI, Gloria M. (Schwarzott)

KUBICKI - Gloria M. (nee Schwarzott)

Born November 2, 1923, died December 21, 2018; beloved wife of the late Alfred J.; dear mother of Paul J. (Rachel) Kubicki and Elizabeth (David) Wilson; survived by 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Friends may call Friday, 9-11 AM at the DANZER DENGLER ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 5363 Genesee St., Bowmansville, where prayers will be offered at 11 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial from Sacred Heart RC Church at 11:30. Friends invited. Gloria was a member of the VFW Auxiliary and an active citizen at town and school board meetings. www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com