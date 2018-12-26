KEMPF, Gerald "Jerry"

77, of Mayville, NY, died Saturday, December 22, 2018 at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie, PA. He was born February 2, 1941 in North Tonawanda, NY, the son of the late Harold and Catherine Kraft Kempf. He retired from the Lakeview Shock Incarceration Correctional Facility in Brocton, NY and worked in Building and Maintenance. He is survived by his wife, Patricia "Jones" Kempf of Mayville; daughter, Jerri Ann; sons, Patrick (Donna), Daryl, and Paulie; by his wife's children, Roger and Lorrie; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, David and Richard Kempf. He was loved and respected, especially for his ability and knowledge to help anyone and was known for his big heart.

At Jerry's specific request, no viewing or memorial service will be observed. To leave a remembrance or to post condolences to the family, please visit freayfuneralhome.com