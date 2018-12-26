HARE, Matilda D. "Mickey" (Haley)

HARE - Matilda D. "Mickey"

(nee Haley)

Of Eden, at the age of 89, on December 22, 2018. Wife of the late Eugene L. Hare, Sr.; mother of Eugenia (Gerald) Rothenberger, Eugene (Bonnie) Jr., Rebecca (Steven) McDonald, Gloria Marquardt, Jennifer (Dale) Penkaty and Paul (Jill) Hare; sister of the late Beverly (Louis) Webber, Daniel Haley, Dennis (late Ruth) Haley, Philabelle (late Larry) Gluszak, Jack Haley, Rosemary (Angelo) Nappo, Patricia (late Joseph) McCarthy and Gloria (late Chester) Emel; also survived by 14 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Visitation Thursday and Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 PM, at NORMAN E. GANNON & SONS, Inc. FUNERAL HOME, 1075 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna, where services will be held Saturday at 10 AM. Burial to follow at East Concord Cemetery. Please visit www.GANNONFUNERAL.com