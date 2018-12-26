GRAHAM, Michael P.

GRAHAM - Michael P. December 24, 2018; beloved son of James, Sr. and the late Annmarie Graham; dearest brother of James, Jr., Brian (Donna), John (Debbie), and Rob (Collette) Graham; also survived by aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Family will be present Thursday 4 - 7 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem). Relatives and friends are invited to assemble for a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Josaphat Parish (William at Peoria), Friday at 9:30 AM. Online condolences: www.Pietszak.com