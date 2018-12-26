Getzville house damaged in Christmas night fire

A house fire in Getzville on Christmas night caused an estimated $175,000 in damage, according to Amherst Fire Control.

The blaze at 116 Old Farm Circle was reported by the homeowner at 10:18 p.m. Tuesday. He called 911 and told a dispatcher his fireplace was on fire and the blaze had extended into his kitchen, according to Amherst authorities.

Volunteers from the Getzville Fire Company were on scene within three minutes and found fire in the kitchen that had extended into the living room of the home.

Amherst fire inspectors listed the cause of the fire as under investigation.