GELFER, Anna

GELFER - Anna December 24, 2018; wife of the late Boris Gelfer; loving mother of Dr. Alexander (Dr. Frida) Gelfer and Dr. Marina (late Dr. Mark) Plon; grandmother of Rachel (Shawn), Dr. Gita (Jonathan) and Isaac; great-grandmother of Victoria, Bryn, Adeline and Hayden. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, 10 AM, at MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME, 8630 Transit Rd., E. Amherst 14051. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sisters of Charity Hospital, St. Joseph Campus. Share condolences at mesnekoff.com