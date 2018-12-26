FRASHER (HODGSON), DORIS M. (Hood)

95, of North Tonawanda, on December 8, 2018, at Northgate Nursing Facility. Beloved wife of the late William M. Hodgson and Robert Frasher. Loving mother of James R. (Terry) Hodgson, David (Jody) Hodgson and the late Jeffrey L. Hodgson (Amy). Proud grandmother of Jennifer Hodgson, Shaina (David) Stacey, Alex Hodgson, Taylor Hodgson, James (Alissa) Hodgson, Lisa Hodgson, Jason Hodgson, Josh (Kyle) Hodgson and Jake (Samantha) Hodgson. Sister of the late Charles Hood. Step-grandmother of Kimberly (Andre) Bard and Cori (Carman) Gonzalez. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends received by the family on Saturday, December 29th from 12-2 PM at the Brunner Funeral Home, 156 Robinson St., North Tonawanda, where services will be held at 2 that afternoon. Interment will be at Brandy Camp, PA. Doris retired from the Durez Plastics Company in 1980.