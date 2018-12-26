Dollar Day at Buffalo Botanical Gardens is Thursday

The Buffalo Botanical Gardens will charge $1 for admission Thursday. Children ages 3 and younger will be admitted free.

Its Poinsettia & Railway Exhibit runs through Jan. 6. It features an intricate model train railway, woodland holiday decorations and thousands of poinsettias in different shades. The railway display is provided by the Western New York Garden Railway Society.

Though poinsettias are considered a Christmas flower, they're native to Mexico and tropical forests, which makes them well suited to the gardens.

The Buffalo Botanical Gardens is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday.

For more information, call 827-1584 or visit BuffaloGardens.com.