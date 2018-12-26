DOERR, ELINORE J.

DOERR - Elinore J. December 22, 2018, of Angola, NY. Beloved daughter of the late John H. and Amelia Doerr; dear sister of the late Rosemary S. Walters, Joan T., Grace V., and Judge John H. Doerr; survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Friday morning, from 9-10 AM at the Latimore-Schiavone Funeral Home, 8434 North Main St., Angola, where prayers will be said followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Most Precious Blood Church at 11 AM. Flowers gratefully declined, if so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Most Precious Blood Church in Elinore's memory.