Clarence woman charged with DWI after crash

A Clarence woman faces a driving while intoxicated charge after a Christmas Eve crash, according to the State Police.

Kathryn Smith, 63, struck a vehicle stopped at a red light while trying to make a turn from Harris Hill Road onto Main Street, state police said.

No one was injured in the crash and Smith, who was wearing a Santa Claus hat when her mug shot was taken by authorities, failed several field sobriety tests at the scene, but refused to submit to a breath test, police said.

Smith was released with a ticket to return to Clarence Town Court.