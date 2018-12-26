Share this article

Clarence woman charged with DWI after crash

Kathryn Smith, 63, of Clarence (State Police)

A Clarence woman faces a driving while intoxicated charge after a Christmas Eve crash, according to the State Police.

Kathryn Smith, 63, struck a vehicle stopped at a red light while trying to make a turn from Harris Hill Road onto Main Street, state police said.

No one was injured in the crash and Smith, who was wearing a Santa Claus hat when her mug shot was taken by authorities, failed several field sobriety tests at the scene, but refused to submit to a breath test, police said.

Smith was released with a ticket to return to Clarence Town Court.

Aaron Besecker – Aaron Besecker is a breaking news and criminal justice reporter for The Buffalo News. He has been a News staff reporter since 2007.
