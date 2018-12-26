Celebrate New Year's Eve at these 6 breweries

If you’re looking to ring in the New Year with some of the area’s finest craft beer, then you’re in luck. Many Buffalo breweries have New Year's Eve events planned. Here are just a few.

Rusty Nickel Brewing. Grab your best costume as Rusty Nickel (4350 Seneca St., West Seneca) celebrates history’s most iconic duos at its themed New Year’s Eve Keg Drop celebration. Tickets are $65 and include a fully catered dinner, open bar including RNBC Beer, New York State wine and spirits, cider and mixologies, along with a specialty toast at midnight as the keg drops. Designated Driver tickets also available ($25). Limited tickets are available here at EventBrite. Hours: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Big Ditch Brewing (55. E. Huron St.) is ringing in the New Year just steps from the official Buffalo ball drop at the Electric Tower. Tickets are $70 and include four drink tickets (beer, wine or mixed drinks), food stations and hand-passed appetizers, a DJ spinning all night, photo booth with free prints, party favors and noisemakers. There also will be specialty beer releases throughout the night including 2018 Tower Barleywine, Spruce Pale Ale, Cherrywood Smoked IPA, Holiday Porter and a cask of Hazelnut Cocoa Fresh Baked Winter Ale. Designated Driver tickets are available ($50). Hours: 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

New York Beer Project (6933 South Transit Road, South Lockport) is celebrating the end of 2018 in style with a free party that includes NYBP’s house DJ spinning 2018 hits, the opening of the Floor 2 Party Bar, midnight ball drop and fresh craft beer and cocktails pouring from all three bars. Hours: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

At Buffalo RiverWorks (359 Ganson St.), it's Brew Year’s Eve at come Dec. 31. Tickets cost $140 per couple ($80 solo) and include a champagne toast, hats, noisemakers and hors d’oeuvre, dinner and dessert stations. Doors and cash bar from 7 to 8 p.m., then full bar included from 8 p.m. to midnight. Live music is by the XOXO Pop Band. Tickets available at BuffaloRiverWorks.com. Hours: 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Community Beer Works says that if you want to be "weird and just hang out" (their words, not mine), head down to CBW’s new headquarters at 520 7th St. for a Good Riddance to 2018: New Year's Eve Party and Keg Drop. There will be 20 lines of craft beer, including the new Right On Time Brut IPA. Cider, craft cocktails and wine will be available, as will a spread of farm table appetizers and music that will change decades each hour. It all leads to a ceremonious keg drop, which will be slowly lowered to the ground via CBW’s keg lifter. The event is free. Hours: 3 p.m. to 2 a.m.

42 North Brewing (25 Pine St., East Aurora) is celebrating the onset of 2019 with a New Year’s Eve Keg Drop. The Fredtown Stompers will perform at 9:30 p.m.; the keg drops at midnight. Tickets are $10 at the door. Hours: 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.