December 24, 2018; beloved husband of Barb (nee McCormick); brother of the late Patricia Catalano; son of the late Pasquale and Alfreda Catalano; brother-in-law of Sue (Dave) Lipiro, Mark McCormick (Joann Amigone), Laurie (Mike) Bowers, and Scott (Gina) McCormick; also survived by several loving nieces and nephews. Dennis served as a Buffalo firefighter for 35 years. He retired from Truck Four and was an active member of the Knights of Columbus in Kenmore. Friends may call Friday, 4-8 PM at the JOHN E. ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME (Amherst Chapel), 280 Grover Cleveland Hwy. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 9:30 AM at Assumption Church, 435 Amherst St., Buffalo. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo.