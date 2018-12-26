BRUTVAN, M. Eileen (Quinlivan)

BRUTVAN - M. Eileen (nee Quinlivan)

Of Kenmore, December 24, 2018. Wife of the late Donald R. Brutvan Sr. Ph.D.; dear mother of Marie (Jay) Novello, Cheryl Brutvan, Donald (Cindie) Brutvan Jr., and Diane (Art) Kirchberger; loving grandmother of Carolyn, Daniel (Natalie) Kirchberger, Luke and Rachel Brutvan; sister of Robert (late Mary) Quinlivan and the late Joseph (Margie) and late John (late Rita) Quinlivan; also survived by many wonderful nieces and nephews. Friends may call at D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, Thursday, 3-7 PM, where a funeral will be held Friday at 9:30 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial from St. Paul's RC Church at 10 AM. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Memorial contributions to Niagara Hospice House, 4675 Sunset Rd., Lockport, 14094 are preferred. Online condolences may be shared at:

www.ginnanefuneralhome.com.