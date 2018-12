BN Outdoor Calendar for Dec. 26, 2018

Dec. 26 – Opening day West Central Area Canada goose season through Jan. 13, 2019.

Dec. 26 – Opening day, Western Zone ducks, coots and mergansers through Jan. 11, 2019.

Dec. 28 – Family Nature Quest: Winter Wildlife at Reinstein Woods, 93 Honorine Drive, Depew starting at 10:30 a.m. Register at 683-5959.

Dec. 28 – Family Snowshoe Walk at Reinstein Woods, 93 Honorine Drive, Depew starting at 10:30 a.m. Register at 683-5959. Snowshoe rental is $5.

Dec. 29 – Niagara Rapids Birding with naturalist Tom Kerr at Goat Island in Niagara Falls for a morning birding walk from 10 a.m. to noon. Call 585-457-3228 to pre-register.

Dec. 29 – Erie County Trappers Association Fur Handling Seminar from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Collins Conservation Club, 2633 Conger Road, Collins. Free. Call Patti at 337-2556 or Hoot at 532-2457 for more info. Fur buyer will be available after the demo.

Dec. 31 – Beaver Island Blizzard Bash at Beaver Island Nature Center from 10 a.m. to noon. A snowshoe hike along the Niagara River. Call 549-1050 to register.

Jan. 1, 2019 – Opening day, lake trout season in the lower Niagara River and Lake Ontario.

Jan. 1, 2019 – New sporting license year, Province of Ontario.

Jan. 1 – First Day Lake and Forest Exploration at Evangola State Park from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Call 549-1050 to register.

Jan. 1 – First Day Hike at DeVeaux Woods State Park, Niagara Falls from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Call 282-5154 to register.

Jan. 1 – First Day Big Tree Hike at Knox Farm State Park from 10 a.m. to noon. Call 549-1050 to register.

Jan. 1 – First Day Stroll at Niagara Falls State Park from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Call 282-5154 to register.

Jan. 1 – First Day History Hike at Fort Niagara State Park from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Call 282-5154 to register.

Jan. 1 – Feb. 28 – NYS Winter Classic Fishing Tournament. 7 categories. www.nyswinterclassic.com.

Jan. 2-March 15 – Capt. Bob’s Outdoors Winter Derby, Main Street, Clarence.

Jan. 5 – 5-Stand Winter League at the North Forest Rod and Gun Club, 6257 Old Niagara Road, Lockport from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Other shooting days are Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday. 10-week league. For more info contact Kevin Gaskill at 628-1375.

Jan. 5 – Cross-Country Skiing at Knox Farm State Park from 10 a.m. to noon. Call 549-1050 to register.

Jan. 5 – Showshoeing at DeVeaux Woods State Park, Niagara Falls from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Call 282-5154 to register.

Jan. 5 – Fort Niagara Birding with Buffalo Audubon naturalist Tom Kerr from 10 a.m. to noon. Pre-registration is required at 585-457-3228.

Jan. 5-6 – Hamburg Gun Show, Hamburg Fairgrounds, 5820 S. Park Avenue, Hamburg starting at 9 a.m. each day. www.nfgshows.com.

Jan. 6 – Snowshoeing at Knox Farm State Park from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Call 549-1050 to register.

Jan. 6 – 2019 Winter 3-D Archery League opens at Glen-Coe Conservation. For more information contact Ike Loretto at 803-9096 or Mike Matala at 445-0984.

Jan. 6 – Winter trap league starts at Hartland Conservation Club, Orangeport Road, Gasport. Walk-ins welcome.

Jan. 6 – Winter Trap League begins at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton Street, Alden. The league will shoot every other Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 300 targets. Open to the public, new shooters welcome. Open shooting every Sunday. Call Joe Truty at 847-1458 for more info.

Jan. 6 – Alabama Hunt Club monthly black powder shoot, Lewiston Road, Alabama starting at 9 a.m. For more information contact John Szumigala at 714-5514 or Wayne Marx at 937-7604.

Jan. 12 – Fly Tying 101 at The Orvis Shop, 4545 Transit Road, Williamsville. Call the store at 276-7200 to find out times and to register. www.orvis.com/buffalo. Free.

Jan. 12 – Audubon Climate Watch at Beaver Meadow in N. Java from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. with naturalist Tom Kerr. Pre-registration is required at 585-457-3228.

Jan. 12 – Snowshoeing at Beaver Island State Park from 10 a.m. to noon. Call 549-1050 to register.

Jan. 12 – Ladies Shoot N’ Hoot shooting program at North Forest Rod and Gun, 6257 Old Niagara Road, Lockport starting at 1 p.m. Call Colleen Gaskill at 628-9023 to pre-register.

Jan. 13 – Cross-country skiing at Buckhorn Island State Park from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Call 549-1050 to register.

Jan. 13 – Snowshoe Walk at Knox Farm State Park from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Pre-registration is required at 585-457-3228 by Jan. 12. $3 for snowshoe rental.