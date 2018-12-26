[BN] Blitz newsletter: Bills fans send Pancho Billa and family to Disney for Christmas

Ezra Castro, the Bills fan better known as Pancho Billa, received quite the Christmas gift from fellow members of Bills Mafia.

Castro, who is battling Stage 4 cancer, gained notoriety when he was selected to announce a Bills draft pick at the 2018 draft in Dallas, where he lives. He was recently named the inaugural member of the Buffalo Fan Wall of Fame.

But with Christmas approaching, Jonah Javad, the former WGRZ-TV sports reporter who now works in Dallas, teamed up with Del Reid of 26 Shirts to try to raise enough money to send the Castro family to Walt Disney World.

The goal was $4,000 to cover flights, food, lodging and tickets. But by Christmas Day, Bills fans had donated $5,100 and counting. All extra money will be used to upgrade the Castros' stay.

Javad met with Castro and his family Sunday during the Bills game to present them with the gift.

The thought was a fantasy. The kindness & generosity of many #Bills fans made it a reality. Merry Christmas @PanchoBilla1, Ronnie, Gino & Loulu 🎄🎁#PanchoPower ❤️ #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/MKw2Rqbywo — Jonah Javad (@JonahJavad) December 24, 2018

"A lot of times we look to see what's underneath the tree, but really it's what's around us that's really more important than what's underneath the tree," Castro told WGRZ-TV's Kelly Dudzik.

.@PanchoBilla1 has this #Christmas message for the #BillsMafia after being gifted a surprise trip to @WaltDisneyWorld. @JonahJavad & @DelReid helped organize the fundraiser & kept it top secret. You can see the full story tonight at 11 on @WGRZ. pic.twitter.com/XNqCAohIc0 — Kelly Dudzik (@kellydudzikWGRZ) December 26, 2018

