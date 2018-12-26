BLICHARSKI, Delma B. (Burford)

Of Lancaster, December 21, 2018. Beloved wife of the late John; devoted mother of Faye (Wally) Daruszka, Rebecca (Roger) Kraus, Rodney (Jeanette), Annette "Toni" (Ben) Lane, Sandra (John) Buono, Janice (Scott) Wardour and the late Jack; loving grandmother of 15 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; predeceased by sisters and brothers. Survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation in the Cichon-Borgosz Funeral Home, Inc., 4929 Broadway, Depew, Thursday 3-7 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mother Teresa Parish at St. James Church, 496 Terrace Blvd., Depew, Friday at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at Church. Flowers gratefully declined