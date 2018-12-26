Share this article

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady managed to avoid pressure from the Bills. (James P. McCoy/Buffalo News)

Bills' pass rush performs as expected against Tom Brady

The Buffalo Bills sacked Tom Brady once on Sunday, and Buffalo's pass rush performed just about as expected against the future first-ballot Hall of Fame quarterback in defeat.

According to Pro Football Focus, Buffalo pressured Brady on 9 of his 25 drop backs, which equates to a 36 percent pressure rate. The Bills went into the game pressuring quarterbacks 36.9 percent of the time.

In the last two games, the Bills have pressured the opposing signal-caller on 22 of 55 drop backs, good for a 40 percent pressure rate.

Against the New England Patriots, Jerry Hughes once again led the Bills in pressures, with four – all hurries. Lorenzo Alexander had two.

Heading into Week 17's game against Miami, the Bills are fifth in defensive pressure rate with a percentage of 36.8. The league pressure-rate average is now 33.6 percent, up from 33.5 percent following Week 15.

New England was able to pressure quarterback Josh Allen on 13 of his 43 drop backs, or 30.2 percent of the time he dropped back to pass. Allen was credited for two pressures (holding the ball too long or drifting into pressure). So were John Miller, Ryan Groy, Logan Thomas and Jordan Mills.

Buffalo's next opponent, the Dolphins, are in 18th place in defensive pressure rate at 33.1 percent. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been pressured just 37.2 percent of the time (105 of 282 drop backs) this season.

Here's the updated team defensive pressure rate list:

Pressures Drop backs faced Pressure rate
Los Angeles Rams 226 565 40
Philadelphia Eagles 259 669 38.71449925
Baltimore Ravens 228 598 38.1270903
Green Bay Packers 209 564 37.05673759
Buffalo Bills 188 510 36.8627451
Minnesota Vikings 204 557 36.62477558
Jacksonville Jaguars 185 506 36.56126482
Chicago Bears 237 653 36.29402757
Pittsburgh Steelers 221 609 36.28899836
Kansas City Chiefs 241 665 36.2406015
New York Jets 221 615 35.93495935
San Francisco 49ers 204 579 35.23316062
New England Patriots 221 631 35.02377179
Carolina Panthers 194 565 34.33628319
Washington Redskins 198 579 34.19689119
Dallas Cowboys 192 571 33.62521891
New Orleans Saints 206 619 33.27948304
Miami Dolphins 178 537 33.14711359
Los Angeles Chargers 186 565 32.92035398
Denver Broncos 190 585 32.47863248
Indianapolis Colts 186 578 32.1799308
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 170 543 31.30755064
Arizona Cardinals 172 551 31.21597096
Tennessee Titans 175 562 31.13879004
Seattle Seahawks 177 569 31.10720562
Houston Texans 199 641 31.04524181
New York Giants 176 568 30.98591549
Cincinnati Bengals 183 593 30.86003373
Cleveland Browns 199 666 29.87987988
Atlanta Falcons 179 607 29.4892916
Detroit Lions 145 497 29.1750503
Oakland Raiders 114 486 23.45679012

 

