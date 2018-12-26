Bills' pass rush performs as expected against Tom Brady

The Buffalo Bills sacked Tom Brady once on Sunday, and Buffalo's pass rush performed just about as expected against the future first-ballot Hall of Fame quarterback in defeat.

According to Pro Football Focus, Buffalo pressured Brady on 9 of his 25 drop backs, which equates to a 36 percent pressure rate. The Bills went into the game pressuring quarterbacks 36.9 percent of the time.

In the last two games, the Bills have pressured the opposing signal-caller on 22 of 55 drop backs, good for a 40 percent pressure rate.

Against the New England Patriots, Jerry Hughes once again led the Bills in pressures, with four – all hurries. Lorenzo Alexander had two.

Heading into Week 17's game against Miami, the Bills are fifth in defensive pressure rate with a percentage of 36.8. The league pressure-rate average is now 33.6 percent, up from 33.5 percent following Week 15.

New England was able to pressure quarterback Josh Allen on 13 of his 43 drop backs, or 30.2 percent of the time he dropped back to pass. Allen was credited for two pressures (holding the ball too long or drifting into pressure). So were John Miller, Ryan Groy, Logan Thomas and Jordan Mills.

Buffalo's next opponent, the Dolphins, are in 18th place in defensive pressure rate at 33.1 percent. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been pressured just 37.2 percent of the time (105 of 282 drop backs) this season.

Here's the updated team defensive pressure rate list: