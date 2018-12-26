BICHERL, John G., Sr. "Bud"

December 21, 2018, of Cheektowaga; beloved husband of 58 years to Jessica A. (Franklin); loving father of Robin M., John, Jr. (Joelle) and Scott Bicherl; cherished grandfather of Jillian and Evan Bicherl; dear brother of the late Norma Rushok; survived by nieces and nephews. Family present to receive friends Thursday, 4-8 PM at the KAZMIERCZAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3640 Clinton St. (one block east of Union Road), West Seneca. Mass of Christian Burial Friday at 9:30 AM in St. Bernard's RC Church. Kindly assemble at church. Interment Fourteen Holy Helpers Cemetery. Bud was a US Navy Veteran of the Korean conflict, American Legion member and current President and member of the Eddie's Social Club. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations to the American Heart Association are appreciated.