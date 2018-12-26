Deaths Death Notices
BICHERL - John G., Sr. "Bud"
December 21, 2018, of Cheektowaga; beloved husband of 58 years to Jessica A. (Franklin); loving father of Robin M., John, Jr. (Joelle) and Scott Bicherl; cherished grandfather of Jillian and Evan Bicherl; dear brother of the late Norma Rushok; survived by nieces and nephews. Family present to receive friends Thursday, 4-8 PM at the KAZMIERCZAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3640 Clinton St. (one block east of Union Road), West Seneca. Mass of Christian Burial Friday at 9:30 AM in St. Bernard's RC Church. Kindly assemble at church. Interment Fourteen Holy Helpers Cemetery. Bud was a US Navy Veteran of the Korean conflict, American Legion member and current President and member of the Eddie's Social Club. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations to the American Heart Association are appreciated.
Funeral Home:
Kazmierczak Funeral Home, Inc.
