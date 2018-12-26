BAARSLAG, Anton F.

BAARSLAG - Anton F. Of Amherst, December 23, 2018; husband of the late Ann Baarslag; brother of the late Nellie Poster; brother-in-law of Theresa Lauria; uncle of Gerbrand Poster, III, Anton Poster, Jan (Raymond) Denny, Sharon (Gerald) Sangiacomo, Lin (Edgar Turkle, III) Gordon, Kathleen Gordon, Christine (Brian) Lendway; also survived by great-nieces and nephews and a group of loving caretakers. Family will be present on Friday from 3-6 PM, followed by Funeral Services at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd. Online condolences maybe offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com