ZGLICZYNSKI, George S.

ZGLICZYNSKI - George S. December 23, 2018, of Depew, NY. Died peacefully after a valiant fight with cancer. Beloved husband of Susan (Sikora) Zgliczynski; devoted father of Timothy (Melissa); cherished grandpa to Charlotte, Samuel and Sonya; loving brother of Mary Cisar; dearest brother-in-law of late Richard (Sandra), Gerald and Carol Sikora, Bernadette, Kamia, Nancy and Ben Wetmore, Tom and Kelly Sikora; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services from the Barron-Miller funeral home, inc., 3025 William St. (near Union Rd., Cheektowaga), Thursday at 9:15 AM and at Our Lady Help of Christians Church at 10 AM. Family present Wednesday 2-4 and 7-9 PM. George was a Vietnam Veteran, in the Marine Corps and a big Yankee fan. He was a retired machinist from Luvata. Donations may be made to the Disabled Veterans.