WAINWRIGHT, Dorothy M.

WAINWRIGHT - Dorothy M. Of Kenmore, entered into rest December 15, 2018, beloved wife of the late Albert Wainwright; devoted mother of Nicholas, Beverly and many step-children; cherished grandmother of Skyler Paternostro. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Saturday from 11 AM-1 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow.