WAGNER, Alice J.

WAGNER - Alice J. December 23, 2018. Beloved wife of the late William A. Wagner; dear mother of Suzanne (Lonnie) Nostro and Timothy (Bonnie) Wagner; loving grandmother of Megan (Matthew) Sommerfeldt and Anthony Wagner; sister of Gloria (Richard) Kordasiewicz; beloved friend and companion of Thomas Lozinsky, Sr.; survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 335 Ontario St., Friday 2-4 and 6-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 9 AM, in St. Amelia's Church, 2999 Eggert Rd., Tonawanda, NY. Alice's passion was seeing the world and exploring new places like Bora Bora, Hong Kong, Italy and Hungary. When she wasn't traveling abroad, her favorite home away from home was her house at Chautauqua Lake.