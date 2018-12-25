STEFANO, Jean M. "Martini Jeannie" (Lazzaro)

Of Getzville, entered into rest peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on December 22, 2018, wife of the late John C. Stefano; devoted mother of Romy Stefano and Sandra (John) Stefano-Stypa; cherished grandmother of Jonathan and Megan Stypa; loving daughter of the late Frank Lazzaro and Rose Guida; dear sister of Frank (Donna) Lazzara and the late Nina (late Sunny) Scioli and Donna Winer; dearest sister-in-law of Jon Winer. A special thank you to all the caretakers that took care of our beautiful mother. Also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Thursday from 2-8 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Pius X Church, 1700 North French Rd., Getzvile, on Friday morning at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com