State grants to aid celebration of Erie Canal bicentennial

The State of New York is gearing up for the bicentennial of the Erie Canal's opening in 1825 with three state grants to boost the efforts of local cultural groups.

The Buffalo Maritime Center is receiving a total of $199,500 toward the construction at Canalside of a historically accurate replica of an Erie Canal packet boat.

The Buffalo & Erie County Public Library is getting $25,000 to present "Celebrating the Erie Canal," a variety of free programs using music, storytelling and hands-on activities at area libraries and on Buffalo's waterfront.

Explore & More — Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Children's Museum is receiving $30,000 for daily Erie Canal educational programming at its planned Moving Water Play Zone.

The grants were provided through the Western New York Regional Economic Development Council.