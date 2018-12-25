SKONECKI, Halina (Olszewski)

December 24, 2018, of Cheektowaga, NY; beloved wife of the late Boleslaw C. Skonecki; dearest mother of Christopher (Amy) Skonecki, Ann Veros, Gregory (Ann), John (Wendy) and the late George Skonecki; also survived by nine grandchildren; sister of Barbara (Jim) Medaj; predeceased by brothers and sisters; survived by nieces and nephews and a family in Poland. Funeral Service from the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St., near Union Road, Cheektowaga, Friday at 10:15 AM and in St. Stanislaus Church at 11 AM. Family present Thursday 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials made to St. Jude Children's Hospital.