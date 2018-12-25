SKEA, Ann (LeTeste)

SKEA - Ann (nee LeTeste)

Of South Buffalo, December 22, 2018, beloved wife of the late Ralph Skea; dedicated mother of Chris (Lisa) and the late Judy Skea; dear sister of Albert (Susan), the late Francis (Joan) and the late Robert LeTeste; sister in law of Rose (late Richard) and Nancy (late John) Skea; cherished grandmother of Andrew Skea, Alison and Ryan Pierpaoli. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 5-8 PM at the O'CONNELL-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME (New Location), 1884 South Park Ave. (near Tifft). Please assemble for a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady Of Charity Parish (St. Ambrose) 9:30 AM Thursday.