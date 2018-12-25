Share this article

An elevated tower is planned for all patrons to be able to access the upper levels at Shea's Performing Arts Center. (Sharon Cantillon/News file photo)

Shea's gets $1 million grant for elevator tower

| Published

Shea's Performing Arts Center has had a goal for years to make it easier for all patrons to reach the cavernous theater's mezzanine, loge and balcony levels.

A state grant now makes that goal closer.

Shea's has been awarded $1 million toward the cost of installing a multistory elevator tower to provide accessibility for people with disabilities and mobility issues. Creation of the elevator tower will also increase capacity for more restrooms, concessions and storage, plus additional basement and top-level space for storage and offices.

The grant comes from the Western New York Regional Economic Development Council.

 

