SCOTT - Renee A. (nee Brown)

Of Youngstown, entered into rest December 22, 2018, beloved wife of Paul R. Scott; devoted mother of Kaila; cherished grandmother of Brantley; loving daughter of Veronica (nee Peete) and the late Kenneth Brown. No prior visitation. Private service. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com