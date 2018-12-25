Share this article

Police seek info on weekend robbery of Elmwood Forest gas station

Police are looking for information concerning the robbery of Elmwood Forest Mobil Station that occurred at 9:20 p.m. Sunday.

Armed with a black handgun, the suspect demanded money at the convenience store counter and left with about $1,000 in cash.

The suspect was a black male, about 5 feet 10 inches, with a dark complexion and medium build. He wore a black ski mask, baseball cap and gray sweat pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call 867-6161.

