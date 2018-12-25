PAWLOWSKI, Philip E.

PAWLOWSKI - Philip E. Of Buffalo, entered into rest December 21, 2018. Beloved husband of Ada J. (nee Manke) Pawlowski; devoted father of Ingrid (Pavan "Lala") and Hannah (James); loving son of the late John and Clara Pawlowski; also survived by relatives and friends. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Lombardo funeral home (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com