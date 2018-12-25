Niagara Falls seeks input on becoming more bike-friendly

GObike Buffalo is seeking public input on bicycling in Niagara Falls as it develops the city's first Bicycle Master Plan.

The 25-question online survey covers topics ranging from the bikes locals ride to the types of bike paths that make them feel safest. It also asks respondents to evaluate Reddy Bikeshare, the Independent Health-sponsored bike-sharing service already available in Buffalo, and suggest locations for bike-sharing hubs.

The city announced intentions to upgrade bike and pedestrian infrastructure in January 2018. GObike, the City of Niagara Falls and Empire State Development have since partnered to draft recommendations, with funding from Oath's Community Benefit Fund for Niagara County.

Less than one percent of workers in Niagara Falls commute by bike, according to the Census Bureau.