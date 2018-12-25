NFJC to present Community Leader Awards

The National Federation for Just Communities of WNY will present its 2019 Community Leader Awards to 24 organizations and individuals at its annual luncheon next month.

The NFJC program will be held Jan. 16, at noon at the Buffalo Convention Center. Tickets are available at 853-9596.

Honorees include Deaf Access Services, Kevin Guest House, Subversive Theatre Collective, The Blackness Project, Nadin Yousef, Concetta Ferguson, Victoria Ross, Rory C. Wheeler, Basil Family Dealerships, John F. Siskar, The Bison Children's Scholarship Fund, the Rev. Jonathan R. and Mrs. Tayna Staples, Wilmer Olivencia Jr., Dr. Gale R. Burstein, Sister Susan Bowles, Dr. Rev. G. Stanford Bratton, Sheriff James R. Voutour, Jodyann Galvin, Maryalice Demler, The Habib Family, Unite by Night, Norine D. Borkowski and Girls on the Run Buffalo.