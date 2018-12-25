Nashville investor buys Grant Street apartments near Buff State

A Tennessee investor has acquired a 27-unit apartment building on Grant Street that is located within walking distance of Buffalo State College.

Eric J. Winstanley of Nashville, through 1067 Grant Street LLC, paid $1.35 million to buy the three-story tan-brick building, with red trim and window frames, that sits on the corner of Grant and Military Road, across from Austin Street. The sellers were Mark S. and Deborah L. Mekker of Getzville, through Sapphire Properties LLC.

The 24,404-square-foot building at 1067-1073 Grant was constructed in 1920 and rehabbed in 1991, when new apartments were built in a former first-floor commercial space. At the time of the renovation, new windows, kitchens, baths and a roof were added.

The building includes 14 one-bedroom units, 11 two-bedroom apartments and two three-bedroom units.