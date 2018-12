LIPKA, Margaret M. (O'Dierno)

LIPKA - Margaret M. (nee O'Dierno)

Of Buffalo, entered into rest December 22, 2018. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Thursday from 10 -12 Noon. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment St. Matthew's Cemetery. Condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com