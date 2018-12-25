KOLODZIEJ, Gerald J. "Wolf"

Of West Seneca, entered into rest December 22, 2018, beloved partner of eleven years to Arlene Sallaz; devoted father of Mark and Jeffrey (Darcey) Kolodziej; cherished grandfather of Aaron and Kelci; loving son of the late of Alois and Mary Kolodziej; dear brother of James Kolodziej, Mary Jane (Ronald) Kipler, Janice McLaughlin and the late Robert Kolodziej; fond nephew of Julia Guard; also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel)., 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Friday from 3-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John the XXIII (St. William's Church), corner of Harlem and Arcade St., West Seneca on Saturday morning at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment St. Matthew's Cemetery. A special thank you to all the staff at Roswell. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gerald's memory to the Roswell Park Cancer Institute. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com