JEFFERS, Richard R.

JEFFERS - Richard R. Of West Seneca, entered into rest December 11, 2018, beloved husband of the late Shannon (nee Ford) Jeffers; devoted father of Emily (John) Nilles and Benjamin Jeffers; admired stepfather of Christina Molcillo; cherished grandfather of Andrew, Lucas and Ryan; loving son of the late Richard and Virginia Jeffers; dear brother of Thomas (Barbara) Jeffers, Dolores Bartlett, Denise (Hubert) Pineau, Ginny (Michael) Sulya, Melissa (Bennett) Bailey and Christina (Hal) Williams. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Friday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, at St. Martin of Tours Church, 1140 Abbott Rd., Buffalo, NY at 9:30 AM (please assemble at church). Online condolences may be shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com