A Closer Look: Saint Adalbert Basilica

Established by Polish immigrants in 1886, St. Adalbert Basilica has long been an iconic structure in what, for generations, was known as Polonia on Buffalo’s East Side. The church’s intricate stained-glass windows were imported from Germany and its magnificent altar has carved marble railings, sculpted angels above it and a detailed sculpture of the Last Supper adorned with gold mosaic tile along the base of the altar. The parish was designated a basilica in 1907 – the first in the United States to receive the designation. Today, Mass is celebrated in the basilica four times a year, including a Christmas Eve Mass with a live performance of the Christmas story.