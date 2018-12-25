Funds raised for families of fire victims

GoFundMe campaigns are underway for the families of two children and their aunt who died after a deadly fire broke out early Friday morning on Shirley Avenue.

The fire claimed 4-year-old Cianna Jones, 8-year-old G'Shawn McGhee, who died in a hospital the following day, and their aunt, 26-year-old Brianna Ross. Shawniqua Johnson, the children's mother, is hospitalized in a coma from smoke inhalation and burns.

GoFundMe contributions of $17,391, from 394 people over the past four days had been recorded as of 4 p.m. Christmas Day for Johnson and other family members of G'Shawn and Cianna Jones.

A second campaign with contributions of $760 by 21 people over the past two days to help pay for funeral costs had been raised for Ross' family to help pay for funeral costs.