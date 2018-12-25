FARACE, Biagio

FARACE - Biagio December 22, 2018, of Clarence, at age 82. Beloved husband of Lena (nee DiNatale); devoted father of Joseph and Anthony (Tammy) Farace; loving grandfather of Gabriella, Dominic, David, Anthony and Ariana; dear brother of Cesare (Carmela), Luigi (Carmela), Vincenzo (Liliana) and the late Charles (Maria) and Antonio (Tina) Farace; also survived by several nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends on Thursday from 4:00 - 8:00 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (at Hopkins Rd.) where prayers will be offered on Friday at 9:15 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 10:00 AM from Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church (Main & Harris Hill). Entombment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com