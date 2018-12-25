EMKE, Joyce M.

EMKE - Joyce M. Of Tonawanda, entered into rest December 23, 2018. Loving daughter of the late Frederick and Adelvina (nee Cosio) Emke; dear sister of Janet Mastrorilli; best friend of Deborah Mancuso; cherished aunt of Leah Mastrorilli and Matthew (Vanessa) Mastrorilli; also survived by the Mancuso extended family. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo Funeral Home (Northtowns Chapel) 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. (near Eggert/Sheridan Dr.), on Friday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Timothy's Church, 565 E. Park Dr. (corner of Ensminger Rd.), Tonawanda, on Saturday morning at 10 o'clock. Please assemble at church. online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com