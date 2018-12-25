DiTULLIO, Dolores

DiTULLIO - Dolores December 23, 2018, of Grand Island. Wife of the late James DiTullio; mother of Judy (Gary Steele) Penque, Diane (James) Muscoreil, Dick (Debi) and the late Puppet DiTullio; grandmother of Nicole (Carlton) Buscemi, Jaimey (Dan) DeLorenza, Frank Jr. (Amber Storr), Nick and Louis (Amy) Penque, Michele (Ted) Penque Szarzanowicz, David (Elisa) and AJ (Jess) DiTullio, Jimmy (Michelle) and Kevin Muscoreil. Also survived by 17 grandchildren and 9 great-great-grandchildren; sister of the late Nettie Garrett and Lt. Col. James Smith. Friends may call Friday, 4-7 PM at the Kaiser Funeral Home, 1950 Whitehaven Rd., Grand Island, where prayers will be offered Friday at 6:45 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Gates Vascular Institute.