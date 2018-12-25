DePaul proceeds with expansion of Old Union Road facilities

A Rochester-based social services nonprofit that specializes in helping seniors, people with mental illness or addictions and people with developmental disabilities is moving forward with plans to expand an existing adult-care facility in Cheektowaga with 95 new units.

DePaul Developmental Services, through its Living Opportunities of DePaul, is building two three-story apartment buildings on Old Union Road with 40 units in each, along with a two-story addition to the existing building that will double its size with another 15 units. The current Apple Blossom Apartments treatment facility at 2244 Old Union houses 30 mental-health clients, while DePaul also has the 120-unit Glenwell assisted-living and memory-care facility at 2248 Old Union.

As part of the project, DePaul is demolishing a one-story administration building at 2240 Old Union and an office warehouse at 2228 Old Union. Erie County Clerk records show the latter was just sold for $2.57 million to Apple Blossom Housing Development Fund Company Inc., an entity formed by DePaul for the project.