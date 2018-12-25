DEMLER, Walter H.

DEMLER - Walter H. Of North Tonawanda, NY, passed away while under the compassionate care of Niagara Hospice on December 22, 2018 at the age of 91. Loving husband to Bernice (nee Vogt) for 68 years; devoted father to Deborah (Thomas) McCauley, John (Donna Licata) Demler, Margaret (John) Pasiak, Maryalice Demler and Elizabeth Demler; proud pappa to his 14 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; son of the late Walter Carl and Lydia Demler; two late sisters Phyllis and Lois; survived by his brother Eugene (Lois) Demler. Walter was a lifelong resident of North Tonawanda and retired from the City of North Tonawanda's Wastewater Treatment Plant in 1993 after 25 years of service. He was a World War II Veteran having enlisted in the U.S. Navy when he was just 17 years old. He served aboard the USS Thurston in the South Pacific during the key battles of Iwo Jima and Okinawa. Walter's passion and pride was his wife and family. He enjoyed camping, hunting, tending his backyard garden and cheering on the Buffalo Bills and Sabres. Visitation Wednesday, 2-4 and 7-9 PM at Wattengel Funeral Home, 533 Meadow Dr., North Tonawanda. Family and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday at 10 AM, at St. Jude the Apostle Parish on Niagara Falls Boulevard in North Tonawanda. Interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to NiagaraHospice.org. Online guest registry at wattengel.com