DAHLIN, Donald B.

DAHLIN - Donald B. Of Tonawanda, entered into rest on December 23, 2018. Beloved husband of 51 years of Caryl (nee Kellogg) Dahlin; devoted father of Stephen (Cassandra) Dahlin, Heather Monterro, and Allison (Roberto) Rivera; cherished father figure of Kenneth (Jen) Kramer; adored grandfather of Seaira; loving son of the late Marshall and Virginia Dahlin; dear brother of Roger (Susan) Dahlin and Lauretta (Robert) Schang; also survived by nieces, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo Funeral Home (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Thursday from 4-7 PM, where a funeral service will be held on Friday morning at 10 o'clock. Mr. Dahlin was a veteran of the US Army. Condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com.